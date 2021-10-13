PM Modi launched Gati Shakti Yojana Plan to connect 16 ministries Know benefit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the Rs 100 lakh crore National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity, aimed at reducing logistics costs and developing infrastructure to boost the economy. It is a digital platform to which 16 ministries will be linked. On the occasion of the launch of the scheme, PM Modi said that the target of PM Gatishakti Yojana is to reduce the cost of logistics, increase the cargo handling capacity and speed up the movement. He said that the objective of the scheme is to give more power and speed to the projects by connecting all the concerned departments on a single platform.

Accusing the previous governments, PM Modi said that earlier with the slowdown in development works, taxpayers’ money was not used properly and the departments used to work separately, there was no coordination among them regarding the projects.

What is PM Gatishakti National Master Plan Gatishakti master plan is a platform where road to railways, aviation to agriculture ministry will be connected in one platform, here those projects which are currently running or are to be completed in the next two to three years. Through this platform, there will be real time coordination between different ministries and departments so that plans for infrastructure projects can be implemented in a future manner.

What will be the benefit: Through PM Gatishakti National Master Plan, information and data will be available on real time basis and things will be more clear. Apart from this, the work of infrastructure projects will be done in a better way, because there will be no option of blaming each other department, what is the attitude towards redressal of problems when they arise. In addition, there will be less disparity in information between ministries. It will also help in dealing with delays caused by the reduction in working conditions alone and lack of coordination among different government agencies.

What PM Modi said: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the objective of this scheme is to give more power and speed to the projects by connecting all the concerned departments on a single platform. He said that the infrastructure schemes of various ministries and state governments would be prepared and implemented in a common way. He said that development is not possible without quality infrastructure and the government has now resolved to develop it in a holistic manner.

The Prime Minister said that the high cost of ‘Logistics’ in the country which accounts for 13 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is affecting the competitiveness in exports and PM Gatishakti aims to reduce the cost of ‘Logistics’ and speed up operations. Is. PM Modi said that this scheme will boost India as an investment destination. He said the speed and scale India is witnessing under his government was never seen in the last 70 years of independence.

Giving examples, the PM said that the first inter-state natural gas pipeline was commissioned in 1987. From then until 2014, 15,000 km of natural gas pipeline had been constructed. At present, more than 16,000 km of new gas pipelines are under construction. “What we have done in 27 years, we are doing that work in less than half the time,” he said. The Prime Minister said that in the five years before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power in 2014, 1,900 km of rail lines were doubling, while in the last seven years, 9,000 km of rail lines were doubling. He said that in 2015 the metro network was 250 km and now the metro rail network has been expanded to 700 km and work is going on for another 1,000 km. (Input also from news agency language)