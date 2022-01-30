pm modi mann ki baat updates talked about amar jawan jyoti and jaat king mahendra pratap

In the Mann Ki Baat program, Prime Minister Modi said that we saw that the Amar Jawan Jyoti near India Gate and the National War Memorial nearby were merged. There were tears in the eyes of the martyr families on this emotional occasion.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi addressed the Mann Ki Baat program for the first time on the New Year. During this, he also mentioned about the Amar Jawan Jyoti that was flown in the war memorial recently. Along with this, he also remembered the Jat king Mahendra Pratap. This was the 85th Mann Ki Baat program of Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi said that the names of all the bravehearts of the country who have been martyred since independence have been inscribed in the National War Memorial. Some ex-servicemen wrote to me that the Amar Jawan Jyoti lit in front of the memory of the martyrs symbolizes the immortality of the martyrs. Whenever you get the opportunity, definitely take the National War Memorial with your family and children.

During this, he also mentioned the Jat king Mahendra Pratap. PM Modi said that the great personalities of our country also have a deep relationship with education. Madan Mohan Malviya founded BHU, while Mahatma Gandhi built Gujarat Vidyapeeth. On the insistence of Sardar Patel, two of his associates established education centers. Similarly, Tagore established Shantiniketan in West Bengal. One of the names in the list of such great personalities is that of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh. Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh ji had handed over his house for the establishment of a technical school. He gave a lot of financial help for the construction of education centers in Aligarh and Mathura.

Apart from this, PM Modi also said that Padma Award has also been announced in the country. There are many such names among the recipients of Padma awards, about which very few people know. These are the unnamed heroes of our country, who have done extraordinary things in ordinary circumstances. He said that many important national awards were also given in the country amid the celebrations of Amrit Mahotsav. One of them is the Prime Minister’s National Children’s Award. These awards are given to those children who have done bold and inspirational work at a young age.