PM Modi meets heroes who made history at Tokyo Paralympics, breaks fast together, see photos

The white thief visited the Prime Minister All the medal winners presented the Prime Minister with a white theft with a signature wrapped around his neck. After winning the medals, Modi was seen congratulating the first para-es athletes on the phone while talking to badminton players, silver medalist Noida District Magistrate Suhas Yathiraj, gold medalist Krishna Nagar and young Palak Kohli.

India made history by winning 19 medals In badminton, which was included in the Paralympics for the first time, the Indians won four medals, including two golds. Avni Lekhara and Sinharaj Adana were also seen talking to the Prime Minister. Both have won two medals. Lekhara made history by winning gold and bronze medals at the Paralympics, although her lower back was paralyzed after the accident.

There was also a photo op Table tennis player Bhavina Patel and archer Harvinder Singh were also seen in the pictures. Patel has won silver and Singh has won bronze.

The Prime Minister also called on Devendra Jhazaria and Marippan Adana, 39, who suffered from polio as a child, won silver and bronze. Prime Minister Modi also held discussions with veteran javelin thrower Devendra Zazadia and high jumper Mariappan Thangavelu. Both won silver medals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday honored the Indian Paralympic team by hosting them for breakfast at his residence and the athletes secretly presented them with their signatures. The Indian para-lete athlete returned from Tokyo with 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver and six bronze, which is India’s best performance in the sport so far. India is ranked 24th in the medal tally.