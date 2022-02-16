PM Modi mourns the death of Bappi Lahiri, these politicians also paid tribute like this! PM Modi mourns the death of singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, these politicians also paid tribute!

PM Narendra Modi

The PM shared a picture with late artist Bappi Lahiri and wrote..Mr. Bappi Lahiri ji’s music was all round, conveyed diverse emotions beautifully. People across generations can relate to his actions. His lively nature will be remembered by all. I am saddened by his death. Condolences to his family and fans. Calmness

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has written.. Received the sad news of the demise of famous singer and composer Shri Bappi Lahiri ji. Bappi Da’s passing is a great loss to the music world. May God give place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the family members and their loved ones to bear this loss.

President Ram Nath Kovind

President of India Ram Nath Kovind wrote..Shri Bappi Lahiri was an unmatched singer-composer. His songs got popularity not only in India but also abroad. His diverse range included youthful as well as soulful melodies. His memorable songs will continue to delight the listeners for a long time. Condolences to his family and fans.

Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani writes ..Deeply saddened by the passing of music maestro Bappi Lahiri. His timeless music will continue to enchant generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to Bappi Da’s family, friends and millions of fans across the world. Calmness

Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has written ..The demise of eminent singer-composer Bappi Lahiri is an irreparable loss to the Indian music world. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief. om Shanti!

Mamta Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamla Banerjee wrote…Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of legendary singer and composer Bappi Lahiri. A boy from our North Bengal, he rose to all India fame and success by the strength of his talent and hard work, and made us proud with his musical contribution