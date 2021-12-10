PM Modi paid tribute to the body of all others including CDS General Bipin Rawat, Defense Minister and NSA were also present

On Thursday late evening, an Indian Air Force plane reached Palam airbase in Delhi carrying the mortal remains of 13 people, including CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, who were martyred in the Tamil Nadu accident. All 13 people including CDS General Bipin Rawat were killed in a military helicopter crash yesterday. Prime Minister Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the martyrs at the airbase at Palam. During this NSA Ajit Doval was also present.

The Indian Air Force’s C-130J aircraft carrying the mortal remains to Delhi landed at Palam airport at around 7:35 pm. So far only the bodies of General Rawat, Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier LS Lidder, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar have been identified. Only the identified bodies will be handed over to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the helicopter crash on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other 11 Armed Forces personnel who lost their lives in the #TamilNaduChopperCrash yesterday. pic.twitter.com/QT3JHKTedq — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

Besides General Rawat, his wife and Brigadier Lidder, 10 armed forces personnel were killed in the Mi-17 V5 helicopter crash. Other personnel killed in the accident were Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja. Are included.

On Friday, the bodies of CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat will be kept at their 3 Kamaraj Marg residence. From 11 am to 12.30 pm, common citizens will be able to see his mortal remains. After this, the time from 12.30 to 1.30 pm has been fixed for military personnel. After this, the last rites of the Chief of Defense Staff will be performed with full military honours.

