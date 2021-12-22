PM Modi played women card in UP said- Yogi ji took goons to right place now Uttar Pradesh cannot go into darkness again

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at his rivals, saying women were happy with the government’s decision to raise the age of marriage to 21, but it was hurting some people.

In UP, the round of rallies and meetings has intensified regarding the assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Prayagraj on Tuesday and transferred Rs 1,000 crore to the bank accounts of self-help groups to benefit around 16 lakh women. This amount was transferred under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

During this, PM Modi made a big deal on the safety of women. Addressing a rally, he clearly took a dig at the previous Samajwadi Party rule in the state. He said, “Five years back (2012 to 2017), mafia used to rule the streets of Uttar Pradesh. Then our sisters and daughters were the worst sufferers.” Said, “It was difficult for them to come out on the streets and go to schools and colleges, but Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has put these goons in their rightful place. Now Uttar Pradesh cannot go into darkness again.”

Lauding the Yogi Adityanath government, the Prime Minister said, “There are now security, rights and opportunities for women in Uttar Pradesh. I am sure that with the blessings of our mothers and sisters, no one will again push the state into darkness. Let us take an oath from this holy land of Prayagraj that Uttar Pradesh will progress.

In the rally, PM Narendra Modi told that out of 30 lakh houses given under PM Awas Yojana in Uttar Pradesh, 25 lakh are in the name of women. It shows the commitment of the government for “true empowerment of women”. The objective of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission is to provide necessary skills, encouragement and resources to women, especially women at the grassroots level. More than two lakh women participated in the programme.

Modi released an amount of over Rs 20 crore to over 1 lakh beneficiaries under the ‘Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana’, which would enable conditional cash transfer to a girl child at various stages of her life. The total remittance is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary. Many MPs and other leaders including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya were present in the rally.

“We are trying to raise the age of marriage for women to 21 years, so that they can get time to study and grow,” he said. The country is taking this decision for its daughters. Everyone is seeing who is having trouble with this… some are having stomach ache.” Said that some Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs recently made adverse remarks on the issue.