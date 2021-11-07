pm modi popularity decreased from one year according to morning consult still on top

According to Morning Consult, the popularity of Prime Minister Modi has come down by 4 percent in the last one year. Although he is at the top of the leaders of the world.

According to the approval rating of Morning Consult survey, this time the popularity of Prime Minister Modi has decreased by 4 points as compared to November 2 last year. Although he still remains at the top among the leaders of the world. US President Joe Biden is in sixth place in this rating, while Mexican President Lopez Obrador is at number two.

Against the approval rating, PM Modi’s rating was 74 percent on November 2 last year, which came down to 70 percent on November 2, 2021. Explain that Morning Consult releases this data every week. At the same time, real time tracker is also run on this platform. Morning Consult conducts about 11,000 online interviews daily, covering the adult population. Seven days of data are averaged with a margin of error of 1 to 3 percent.

According to this survey, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is at number three, German Chancellor Angela Merkel at number four, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at number five. At the same time, US President Joe Biden is in sixth place with a rating of 44 percent. Canada’s Justin Trudeau is at number seven and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is at number seven.