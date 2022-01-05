PM Modi Punjab Rally Canceled: The announcement was made from the gurdwara, after which the SPG team decided to remove PM Modi from there immediately.

Assembly elections are going to be held in Punjab after some time. For this, meetings and rallies of leaders of all parties are going on. PM Modi was to address a meeting at Hussainiwala in Ferozepur on Wednesday, but before he could reach there, some protesters blocked the road by putting up roadblocks. Because of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to stay on a flyover for 15 to 20 minutes. This is a very serious lapse in their security. The Union Home Ministry has also termed the incident as a “serious lapse” in the security of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister could not even reach his meeting place and it was decided to return from there.

Many leaders have reacted strongly to the lapse in PM’s security. BJP National President Jagat Prasad Nadda said, “It is sad that the visit of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji got interrupted to start development projects worth thousands of crores for Punjab. But, we will not allow such poor mentality to hinder the progress of Punjab and will continue our efforts for the development of Punjab.”

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “It is a matter of shame that the protesters stopped PM Modi’s convoy on his way to launch development schemes for the welfare of Punjab. This is a serious security lapse. The fact that the Chief Minister of Punjab has made the issue even worse.”

He said, “While the PM is making every effort to ensure all-round development of Punjab, today’s incident shows how Congress is less interested in development and only wants to do politics. Such security breaches in the crucial border state should be investigated at the highest level.”

#WATCH , PM Narendra Modi cancels his scheduled visit to Punjab’s Ferozepur to address a rally "due to some reasons", Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announces from the stage pic.twitter.com/j9Ykcmv9KA — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

The Prime Minister was scheduled to lay the foundation stone for development projects costing over Rs 42,750 crore, including the ‘Satellite Centre’ of the Chandigarh-based Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) at Ferozepur and the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. He was also scheduled to address a rally later.

Nadda said in a series of tweets that the most worrying thing is that there was a lapse in the security of the Prime Minister during this period. He said the protesters were allowed to come in the way of the prime minister while the state chief secretary and the director general of police had assured the SPG that the way was clear. “The matter becomes more serious when Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was not ready to talk on the phone or even resolve the matter,” he said. This attitude of the Punjab government is going to hurt all those who believe in democratic principles.

