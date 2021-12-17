PM Modi released booklet on Kashi, objections of Sikh organizations, said – it should be banned, our history was tampered with

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has lodged a protest over a booklet titled ‘Glorious History of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham’ released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this regard, the SGPC has condemned the release of the booklet and demanded a complete ban on it. It is worth noting that this booklet was released by PM Modi on the occasion of the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor.

The SGPC has alleged that the information related to Sikhs in this book is wrong. They have no basis. The information given in the booklet is misleading and its facts have been distorted.

Kulwinder Singh Ramdas, Media Secretary, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee said in a press statement that during the inauguration of Vishwanath Dham Corridor, a booklet titled ‘Glorious History of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham’ was released by the Government of Uttar Pradesh and a large number of ‘Prasads’ ‘ As this booklet was distributed. In this, the history of Sikhism has been misrepresented by linking it with Kashi.

Ramdas said, “It is told in this book that the Khalsa Panth was founded by Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji through the Panj Pyaras. He sent the Panj Pyaras to Kashi, so that they could be ready to protect it by getting the knowledge of Sanatam Dharma. He said that the booklet also states that Sikhism was established to protect Sanatan Dharma from the Mughals. Both these statements are far from facts and are misleading.

Giving information, he said, “Khalsa Panth was established not to protect Sanatam Dharma but to protect religious and human rights against injustice. Whereas the five Sikhs sent to Kashi were completely different from the five beloved ones who presented their heads at the time of the establishment of the Khalsa.

He said that in Paonta Sahib, when Pandit Raghunath forbade some Sikh students belonging to Shudra category from teaching Dev language Sanskrit, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji sent five Sikhs belonging to many different castes to Kashi to learn Sanskrit language. Was. He did not come here to receive the education of Sanatam Dharma.