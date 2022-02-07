PM Modi responds to the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Parliament people’s reaction on social media Former IAS said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha on Monday. On this, see what reaction people have given on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha on Monday. In his reply, PM Modi has strongly attacked the Congress. Prime Minister Modi said that today divisive mindset has entered the DNA of Congress. The policy of Congress is divide and rule. PM Modi said that the British have gone but the Congress has made the policy of divide and rule its character.

Referring to the Corona period, PM Modi has made a big attack on the Congress. PM Modi said that when the country was battling the first wave of Corona epidemic, at that time Congress crossed all limits. When the country was going through a lockdown, the Congress committed a great sin by inciting the workers to leave the city by giving free tickets at the Mumbai station. Told the workers to go, reduce the burden from Maharashtra and go to UP-Bihar. Go there and spread corona. Now all kinds of reactions are coming on social media on PM Modi’s speech.

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh wrote on Twitter that the one who was campaigning even in the second deadliest wave of Kovid, is giving knowledge on masks and social distance in Parliament today. Now just do it Modi ji, now the public is cooked. Filmmaker Vinod Kapri wrote on Twitter that Rahul Gandhi and Congress are irrelevant, perhaps that is why for 90 minutes Narendra Modi only kept replying to Rahul’s speech and kept attacking Congress.

A user named Sunil Tiwari wrote that Modi ji agreed that the Congress government helped the workers during the Karona period and BJP did nothing. Nilesh Kumar Mishra wrote that on this pretext, you have accepted that Congress helped people by giving free tickets during the Corona period. Now right or wrong, they can tell only those who were dying of hunger and thirst away from their homes or those who died while traveling on foot from Mumbai and other states and for whom you did not help.

Journalist Sushant Sinha also tweeted that soaked soaking is being given today. Although Sushant Sinha did not mention any other photo, video or name with this tweet, he was probably referring to PM Modi’s speech. A user named PK Rajgarhi wrote that I have started feeling sorry for their thinking that how stupid these leaders make common man. A user named Dr. Priyanka Singh wrote that there is no guideline of corona rules for them, all the rules and regulations are made for the public only.