PM Modi Said It Is Our Responsibility To Stop The Third Wave Of Corona

PM Modi said that it is our responsibility to stop the third wave of Corona. We also have to keep an eye on every variant of the corona virus.

New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed the situation of corona virus in the northeastern states through video conference with the Chief Ministers of eight states. PM Modi said that it is our responsibility to stop the third wave of Corona. We also have to keep an eye on every variant of the corona virus. He said that our health workers have worked harder than last year. During this, PM Modi said that the gathering of huge crowd at hill stations without masks and without following social distancing is a matter of concern.

New package of 23 thousand crores approved

Reviewing the situation of Kovid in the Northeast, the PM said that we have to move forward by improving the infrastructure related to testing and treatment. For this, recently the cabinet has also approved a new package of 23 thousand crore rupees. This package will help every state in the North East to strengthen its health infrastructure.

Will have to keep an eye on each variant

PM Modi said that every variant of Corona will have to be monitored. Because it is polymorphic and is changing its form time and again. We will have to keep a close eye on each variant. Many challenges still lie before us. We all have to face them together. He said that the sound of the third wave of Corona has started. This has to be stopped before the third wave arrives.

Mass gathering without following protocol is not right

The Prime Minister said that tourism, business have been greatly affected due to Kovid-19. In hilly areas, without wearing a mask, without following the protocol, the gathering of huge crowd in the market is a matter of concern. He has insisted that it is not right to gather huge crowds at hill stations and markets without wearing masks and following protocols. By doing this we ourselves are inviting the third wave. We all should think how to stop the third wave.