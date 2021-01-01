PM Modi seeks list of responsible officials: how much work was delayed, how much loss … In the meeting with the officials, PM Modi again asked for the list – how many works were delayed, how much damage was done in the projects.

New Delhi

Prime Minister Modi is very upset about the delay in government work and the damage it has caused. He directed the government departments to prepare a list of such infrastructure projects which are being delayed due to court or National Green Tribunal (NGT) decisions. Modi has also directed to prepare details of the damage caused to the exchequer due to these stalled projects. This was stated by Prime Minister Modi at the 37th Pragati Meeting.

Review of 8 railway and road related projects

During the progress meeting, Prime Minister Modi reviewed the progress of 8 infrastructure projects – 6 railway and road projects (3 each) and two projects related to the power sector. Prime Minister Modi’s intervention suggests that the government may take co-ordinated legal steps to remove obstacles to the projects.

Make a list of the damage done to the public treasury

According to the minutes of the Pragati Sabha held on 25th August, the decisions announced by the Messrs. Govt. Infrastructure projects are being delayed. The Cabinet Secretary should oversee the entire process. A list of delayed projects and damages to the exchequer due to such court decisions should also be prepared.

The focus should be on building rail and road tunnels together

We will tell you that there are many infrastructure projects across the country that are stuck due to petitions filed in the courts regarding land acquisition and environmental issues. This includes the Chardham project in Uttarakhand i.e. All Weather Road. Prime Minister Modi directed the Ministry of Railways to develop a hybrid system so that road tunnels could be constructed simultaneously while planning and constructing railway tunnels in hilly areas.

A list of officials responsible for project delays should also be prepared

During the progress review meeting, Prime Minister Modi asked the Cabinet Secretary to prepare a list of pending projects by various government officials and employees within a week and identify them. “Cabinet secretaries should compile a list of long-pending projects and identify the officials, agencies or employees responsible for such delays,” the review meeting said. This list can be submitted in a week.

Trying to make money by earning money from projects

The sources said that timely completion of infrastructure projects is always the focus of the government, but it has become more important with the central government’s ambitious goal of monetizing completed projects. For example, the estimated revenue of Rs 1.6 lakh crore for 26,700 km of national highways completed by 2025 is based on the expansion to be completed in the next 3 years. The government has also set up an informal group of ministers to monitor progress on the decisions taken at the meeting.