pm-modi-speech-in-unga-summit-in-us-said-our-diversity-is-identity-of-strong-democracy

On Saturday, during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Modi said that I am representing a country which has the pride of Mother of Democracy.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday. During this, he told Pakistan fiercely and instructed to stay away from Afghanistan. Without naming Pakistan, Prime Minister Modi said that countries which are using terrorism as a political tool should also understand that terrorism is a threat to them too. At the same time, he said that we should ensure that no country uses Afghanistan as a tool for its own selfish interests.

Addressing the delegates present during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Modi said that countries with regressive thinking are using terrorism as a political tool. They have to understand that terrorism is an equally big threat to them. It is necessary to ensure that the soil of Afghanistan is not used for spreading terrorism and terrorist attacks.

Countries that are using terrorism as a political tool alongwith regressive thinking have to understand that terrorism is an equally big threat to them. We have to ensure that Afghanistan is not used to spread terrorism: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/d1I4fY4fkm — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 25, 2021

He further said that we also have to be careful that no country should try to take advantage of the delicate conditions there as a tool for its personal selfishness. At this time the people of Afghanistan, women, children and minorities are in need of help and in this we have to fulfill our responsibility.

During this, Prime Minister Modi also discussed Indian democracy. Prime Minister Modi said that I am representing the country which has the pride of Mother of Democracy. At the same time, he said that we have a great tradition of thousands of years of democracy. Our diversity is the hallmark of our strong democracy. A country in which there are dozens of languages, hundreds of dialects, different lifestyles and food habits. This is an example of Vibrant Democracy.

He further said that it is the strength of India’s democracy that a small child who once helped his father at the tea stall of a railway station is addressing the United Nations General Assembly for the fourth time today as the Prime Minister of India. Apart from this, Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the corona vaccine made by India. PM Modi said that India has developed the world’s first DNA vaccine which can be administered to all people above the age of 12 years. Covin, India’s vaccine delivery platform, is offering digital support to deliver hundreds of millions of vaccine doses in a single day.