PM Modi started exercising in Sports University, Congress leader said – Rare picture- PM Modi started exercising in Sports University, Congress leader said

Hemendra Malviya wrote – This is a sample of blind devotees, today a new rare picture has been presented for blind idiots. One wrote – Rare picture. Look at the masks of both. Another quipped that someone may have told a trick to win the election.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to a sports university, he could not stop himself and started exercising on the machines. Congress leader Srinivas Biwi taunted that rare picture. On the other hand, even on social media, people did not like this style of PM. People taunted him fiercely.

Vijaypal Singh wrote – The gentleman standing behind has now spoiled the photo of him. Syed Hussain wrote that this Ranga jackal is also a rare species of animal. The chameleon is also its disciple in changing color. Narendra Singh said that in Bin Sawan Jhula Jhulu, how should I forget the camera. Piyush Kant taunted and said that the apparel minister is continuously pumping…it started from 2014 itself. Well rare picture!

Ghanshyam angrily wrote that he makes his own jokes because he thinks what I am doing is right. One wrote – This machine is fine, the camera is also fine, but the VAT of balancing has been kept only 5.6kg instead of 56kh. Another said that Moi ji is running the country blindfolded and the devotees are clapping. Devendra Yadav wrote- Now somewhere sir did not say that I too have represented the country in Olympics in weightlifting many times. If Modi is there then anything is possible.

Art is telling how well you are, sir — Navneet Bakshi (@Navneetbakshi12) January 2, 2022

This colorful jackal is also a rare species of animal

The chameleon is also its disciple in changing color. — Syed Husain? (@faizanvns1) January 2, 2022

It makes fun of itself because it thinks what I’m doing is right — Ghanashyam (@Ghanash12092031) January 2, 2022

One wrote in a poetic style that Modi plays the game of death just to shine politics. They consider the public as a goat to lay their chess. What does he know about the suffering of the people, who consider the public only as pawns, who are meant to be beaten up. One said – the polymorph only has to imitate. In a few days, he will open the bag of shoes on the stage as well as imitating the push-up.

Navneet Bakshi wrote – Art is telling how skilled you are, sir. Lalit Kumar retaliated and said that only then the people of Amethi defeated Rahul Gandhi in 2019 and proved how well he has become in this art. He said that yes it is true that Mahatma Gandhi did not bring independence for this day, only then Mahatma Gandhi had told the Congress after independence that you should dissolve it. Last wish must be fulfilled.