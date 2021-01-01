pm modi statue: pm modi Latest News Nepal protests today: Government issues stern orders from Nepal, Kathmandu against burning of PM Modi’s statue

Highlights Protests have been going on in Nepal for the past several days over the death of a young man.

Proclamations are being made against the Prime Minister of India and statues are being burnt.

The Home Ministry said the two countries would resolve the dispute through dialogue

New Delhi

The Nepalese government has issued strict orders against the burning of statues of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chanting slogans against him. Protests have been going on in Nepal for the last several days over the death of a Nepali youth. A Nepali youth has died after falling into the Kali River near Pithoragarh, a border district of Uttarakhand.

Anger erupted after the death of a Nepali youth

Jaisingh Dhami, a Nepali youth who entered India illegally at Gasku in Dharchula, died on July 30 after falling into the Kali River. Protesters in Nepal allege that the SSB is responsible for the deaths of the youth. He says that while crossing the river with the help of young wires, the SSB had cut the wire. The SSB, however, vehemently denied the allegation. People in the youth wing and student wing of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal are protesting and burning the statue of the Prime Minister of India.

The Prime Minister of Nepal called Prime Minister Modi, remembering the shared legacy

Nepal’s Home Ministry says action will be taken

Now, Nepal’s home ministry has issued a statement saying action will be taken against the perpetrators. Nepal’s Home Ministry said in a statement that in the past few days, there have been incidents of chanting slogans and burning statues of Prime Ministers of its allies to tarnish their image. The Home Ministry has strongly objected to such a disrespectful act.

Nepal is worried about losing its national interest

The Government of Nepal seeks to maintain friendly relations with all its allies, the statement said. Under no circumstances will the Government of Nepal allow such incidents to harm the national interest. A statement from Nepal’s Home Ministry said, “We have a tradition of resolving disputes with our neighbors through dialogue and diplomacy.” In the future too, in order to resolve any dispute, dialogue will be adopted. Nepal’s Home Ministry has said that it will take steps to control any movement against the neighboring friendly country and those who commit such illegal acts will be punished.