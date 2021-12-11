pm modi to inaugurate saryu nahar national project in balrampur uttarpradesh

The Saryu Canal National Project has been completed at a total cost of 9800 crores. This project will ensure the availability of water to irrigate more than 14 lakh hectares of Purvanchal fields.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Saryu canal project pending for 43 years in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh. This project will prove to be helpful for the farmers of Purvanchal. Those who had to deal with shortage of water for irrigation works. Rivers flowing in Purvanchal area will be connected with this project.

This ambitious project was started in the year 1978. The Saryu Canal National Project has been completed at a total cost of 9800 crores. This project will ensure the availability of water to irrigate more than 14 lakh hectares of Purvanchal fields. This will benefit about 29 lakh farmers of more than 6200 villages of Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The nine districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh namely Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur and Maharajganj will be benefited the most from this project. This project is 6623 km long. Five rivers Ghaghra, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini have also been interlinked in this project. In the year 2015, PM Modi started the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. It was only after that that the work on this project started at a brisk pace.

The BJP government of the state also targeted the previous governments for the project hanging in the balance. Yogi Adityanath, who visited Balrampur recently, said that this project was started in the year 1978 but 52 percent of the work was completed after the BJP government came to the state in 2017. About 50 percent of the amount was also provisioned for this project in four years.

Recently, Prime Minister Modi also tweeted and targeted the previous governments for the delay in this project. Prime Minister Modi tweeted and said that you will be surprised to know that the work on the Saryu Canal National Project started in 1978 but this project was not completed for decades. Expenses also increased and people’s problems also increased. The project unfinished for four decades has been completed in four years.

PM Modi also wrote that the speedy work on the Saryu Canal National Project during the last four years is in line with our government’s commitment to complete the long pending projects. Utilizing water resources will benefit our farmers and will also advance ‘Ease of Living’.