pm modi to meet bjp mp from uttarpradesh over breakfast ahead of assembly elections

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, PM Modi has invited BJP MPs for breakfast at his official residence. However, this is PM Modi’s fourth meeting with MPs from different states.

PM Modi will meet BJP MPs from UP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to be held early next year. Prime Minister Modi has called 40 of its BJP MPs. Prime Minister Modi and BJP MPs will meet for breakfast on Friday morning. This meeting will be held at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of PM Modi.

According to news agency ANI sources, Prime Minister Modi will meet BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh over breakfast on Friday. For this 40 MPs have been invited. Earlier, he has met MPs from Northeast, Southern states and Madhya Pradesh.

BJP National President JP Nadda will also be present in the meeting to be held over breakfast on Friday morning. Along with this, Parliamentary Ministers Prahlad Joshi, Arjun Meghwal and P Muraleedharan are also likely to be present. However, no formal agenda has been set for this meeting. But PM Modi can get information about their parliamentary constituencies in the meeting with the MPs.

It is worth noting that in the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting before the winter session of Parliament, PM Modi had suggested the MPs to be present in the House and work in the interest of the people. PM Modi had said that it is not right to say this every time but it is everyone’s responsibility to stay in the house. If children are repeatedly interrupted, they do not like it. So bring change in yourself or else change will come anyway.

PM Modi’s meeting with BJP MPs is considered very important ahead of the assembly elections to be held early next year. BJP is trying hard for the upcoming elections. However, the main opposition Samajwadi Party is also giving a tough challenge. It is worth noting that in the last assembly elections, BJP had captured the power of the state by getting 312 seats. While the Samajwadi Party got only 47 seats. The BJP is trying to perform the same in this time’s assembly elections as well.