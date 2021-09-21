PM Modi to visit US: PM Modi to visit US Biden Quad to discuss crises in China and Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet President Joe Biden in the US on Friday to address the growing challenge of Chinese dragons in the Indo-Pacific region. Modi’s meeting with Biden comes at a time when the United States has signed the historic Aquum Submarine and Tomhawk Missiles (AUKUS) agreement with Australia. The United States and Britain have signed an agreement with Australia to curb the dragon’s aggression. Now, during a meeting with Biden-PM Modi and other leaders of the Quad countries, a grand plan to attack China could be carried out.

This meeting will be very important for India in terms of economic and defense relations. Biden will also hold the first individual summit of quad leaders at the White House on Friday, September 24, along with Prime Minister Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, according to the US president’s weekly schedule. It is believed that these leaders will discuss helping each other by pooling their resources against China. Although it has already started and the US, Australia, Japan and India are working on Mahadel regarding corona vaccine.

Chinese spies tracked down Afghanistan’s Bagram airport, increasing India’s tensions

It will help the economy, the Chinese vaccine will fight

Under this, Indian companies could be allowed to make one billion vaccine doses of the American company Johnson & Johnson’s Corona vaccine. In addition, the quad countries have decided to work together for the safe supply of semiconductors. A formal announcement could be made on Friday. The announcement could pose a tough challenge to China, which is busy expanding its influence in the world through its second-tier vaccine.

Many countries in the world are suffering from the Chinese vaccine but they have no choice. Now India can be an alternative to China. India has also announced to export vaccines. It is believed that 33 countries in the Indo-Pacific region will be the first to export vaccines to reduce China’s influence. Not only that, but the most attention can be paid to the discussion on hardware, software and services required for the benefit of the country. The importance of semiconductors is evident from the fact that it is the ‘heart’ of billions of products in the world. These include smartphones, data centers, computers, laptops, tablets, household items, life-saving medicines, etc.

Preparing to encircle China, the role of the quad will be decided

At this summit of the quad, a strategy can be devised to make the Chinese dragon all-round. It is believed that the navy, comprising four countries, Quad, the US, Japan, India and Australia, will expand to curb China’s growing aggression in the Indo-Pacific region. Emphasis can also be placed on signing military agreements with like-minded countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, etc. The United States has a grand alliance with Britain and Australia. The purpose of this military front is to respond to any wrongdoing by China in the Indo-Pacific region.

The quad member countries will soon come together through the Malabar exercise. Apart from India, Japan and the United States, Australia will also participate in the exercise. This will happen this year in the Pacific Ocean near Japan, which is currently the center of tension with China. Not only that, but recently India and the US have held military exercises with several countries in South-East Asia. This was an attempt to boost the confidence of Southeast Asian nations, which are currently avoiding direct confrontation with China.

Taliban leader Mullah Bardar taken hostage, Haibatullah Akhundzada dead: report

There could be important discussions on Afghanistan

The meeting between PM Modi and Biden and the Quad countries could lead to important discussions on the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. In addition, the issue of the general war on terror may also come to the fore. India fears that Afghanistan could once again become a safe haven for terrorists. These terrorists can attack India. Not only that, but now there are growing fears of China spreading its legs in Afghanistan. Chinese spies have secretly visited Bagram air base in Afghanistan. It is believed that China wants to build its intelligence center at Bagram airbase.



Learn what a quad is, how it came into being

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quadrilateral) was launched in 2007. However, it started in 2004-2005 when India extended a helping hand to many countries in Southeast Asia after the tsunami. The four countries in the quad are the US, Japan, Australia and India. A quad meeting on the corona virus was also held in March. This is the first time in New Zealand that D.C. Korea and Vietnam also joined.



China has consistently opposed the quad

China has been angry since the group’s inception and has consistently opposed it. Amid the ongoing military tensions in Ladakh, China’s official newspaper Global Times has been threatening India. At the same time, it is advising India to stay away from the quad and adhere to its alignment policy. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has always ridiculed the law. He had earlier said that the quad is an idea for dumping garbage. This idea will die on its own like the foam of the sea. However, China’s sentiments have been blown away by the positive attitude of the member countries at the second meeting of the organization.