pm modi twitter account hacked and tweeted about bitcoin – PM Modi’s twitter account hacked, shared bitcoin approval post, PMO said

Prime Minister Modi’s Twitter account was hacked for some time in the early hours of Sunday around 2 am. The hacker shared a post approving bitcoin from the Twitter handle of Prime Minister Modi. However, shortly after the Twitter account of Prime Minister Modi was secured. Early in the morning, the PMO tweeted and informed about the security of the account.

In fact, at 2:11 am on Sunday morning, a tweet was made from Prime Minister Modi’s personal Twitter handle @narendramodi. In which it was written that India has now officially approved bitcoin. The government has officially bought 500 bitcoins and it will be distributed among all citizens of the country. Hurry up. A spam link was also put in the tweet.

However, this tweet was soon removed from PM Modi’s Twitter account. But by then the screenshot of the tweet had gone viral. This was followed by another tweet at 2:14 pm which was similar to the first one. This tweet was also deleted from Prime Minister Modi’s personal Twitter account.

The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2021

The PMO clarified the very first morning after the spam tweet from Prime Minister Modi’s personal Twitter account. The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted that the Twitter handle of PM Narendra Modi was tampered with for some time. The issue was taken up with Twitter and the account was immediately secured. The account was compromised for a short time. During this, ignore any shared tweets.

It is worth noting that a few days ago, PM Modi had called bitcoin a threat to the youth. PM Modi had said that India’s IT talent helped create a global digital economy. It has played an important role in the development of technologies and services used in our daily lives. At the same time, he said about crypto or bitcoin that it is important that all democratic nations work together on this and ensure that it does not fall into the wrong hands. It can ruin our youth.