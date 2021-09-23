pm modi us visit latest news: PM Modi, desi connection, 20 minutes meeting … – PM Modi and General Atomics CEO Vivek Lal meeting meeting agenda hunting drones critical defense technology and support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to the United States, held one-on-one meetings with the CEOs of five US giants on Thursday. Among them was Vivek Lal, chief executive of General Atomics, a giant private company in the nuclear and defense sector. The 20-minute meeting between PM Modi and Lal is crucial in terms of defense agreement and defense technology. General Om Tomix is ​​the only manufacturer of dangerous Predator drones and India plans to buy 30 such drones. The company is already working to provide the latest defense technology support to India.US nuclear-powered submarine technology may be beyond India’s reach at the moment, as Russia is its old partner in the region. But India’s desire to buy US Predator drones may soon come true. In fact, India plans to buy 30 units of the world’s most dangerous and state-of-the-art Predator drone for $ 3 billion or about Rs 22,000 crore. According to the plan, 10-10 Predator drones will be procured for the three services.

PM Modi’s visit to US: PM Modi won the hearts of American businessmen in a single meeting, all praised

This drone can fly in the air continuously for 35 hours. It can travel up to 3000 km at an altitude of 50,000 feet. That is to say, it is a drone but no less than any advanced fighter. Dangerous missiles can land on it. It is not only equipped with advanced surveillance system but also specializes in quietly reaching the target. The United States has said that Iranian General Qasim Suleimani was killed by a Predator drone.

China is preparing to encircle itself, understand the connection of Aux and Quad, India will remain strong

Vivek Lal’s India Connection

General Atomics CEO Vivek Lal has deep ties with India. He is of Indian descent and was born in Jakarta, Indonesia. This strong relationship can be very useful for India. Lal has held key positions in major defense companies such as Boeing, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. He has also been the head of Boeing’s India unit. He has also worked for the Indian company Reliance. But his appointment as CEO of General Atomics in June 2020 is a great opportunity for India to master key technologies.

PM Modi’s visit to US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on US tour in mission mode, on the other hand Pakistanis are asking – where is Imran Khan

Great opportunity for India

Vivek Lal has played a key role in several defense agreements between India and the United States. These defense deals include transport aircraft C-17 Globemaster, P-81 anti-marine warfare aircraft and harpoon missile deals. General Atomics is already working with both the governments to provide technical assistance to India in the defense sector. In addition, it has partnered with some indigenous companies to enhance India’s defense capabilities and meet its defense needs. These events will be further strengthened by the visit of PM Modi and Lal.

MQ-1 Hunter: How dangerous is the US MQ-1 hunting drone? The Indian Navy is going to buy

Discussions on increasing India’s defense production capacity

During the meeting with Lal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed modernization of defense manufacturing, use of new emerging technologies and increasing the country’s defense production capacity, officials said. Indian-American Red is a well-known expert in the field of aircraft manufacturing technology and defense. In a statement to the Prime Minister, Lal lauded the recent policy changes in the rules to accelerate the creation of defense and emerging technologies and enhance India’s capabilities, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. “The two discussed ways to strengthen the defense technology sector,” the statement said.

READ Also Jammu and Kashmir News: Terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir Latest News: Terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir Latest News PM Modi visits US: Welcoming PM Modi at Hotel Willard Intercontinental in Washington, women ask – Kim Cho

India’s growing steps in drone technology

Meanwhile, in a tweet, the Prime Minister’s Office said, ‘Discussing future issues that have caught people’s attention right now. Vivek Lal of General Omics Global Corporation held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They discussed India’s growing advances in drone technology, including historic improvements and product promotion schemes.