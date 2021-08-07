PM modi viral video on Olympics medal after neeraj chopra win gold in Javelin throw, Golden Boy’s agenda was not to bring Olympic medal; If soldiers get training, they will bring 5-10 medals- Modi’s old video goes viral

The story of Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal in the javelin throw competition in the Olympics, is very interesting. Who knew that this ‘sarpanch’ of the village going to the stadium to lose weight would one day make the country proud with a gold medal. Even Neeraj himself did not believe in this.

Talking to the media after winning the gold medal, Neeraj said- “Accidentally started throwing javelin (javelin), because it was not in mind before. If someone is already into sports in the family or from the village, then there is little interest in sports, but there was no one from my family and there was no such person in the village. Went for fitness just like this, but it started there like this, so it was a very simple start. There was no such thing that I started Javelin after thinking too much. Just went to the stadium to do fitness, there I saw the senior throwing javelin, then I also started.

After Neeraj Chopra won this gold, an old video of PM Modi is again going viral on social media. PM Modi was then the CM of Gujarat and was busy in preparations for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. PM had said in this video that if army soldiers are given training, then they should bring 5-10 medals.

The PM had said- “There is discussion everywhere, such a big country and gold medal was not found. Such a country has done this… Can no one like this be found in a country of 120 crores. Army soldiers should be given this work. Those who are interested in sports, they should be kept in a separate place. If training is given to them, then these soldiers of the army can bring 5-7-10 medals.

Please tell that Neeraj Chopra is a Subedar in the Rajputana Rifles of the Army. In 2016 he was selected as a Junior Commissioned Officer in the rank of Naib Subedar. Neeraj was called Sarpanch by the people in the village because of his heavy body and clothes. Neeraj Chopra has won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, ending a 125-year drought in athletics. Neeraj on Saturday Javelin (javelin) threw 87.03m in the first attempt, 87.58m in the second attempt and 76.79m in the third attempt. With the throwing of 87.58m Javelin, Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal.





