PM Modi visits Paralympic Indian contingent: PM Modi meets 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Indian contingent; Prime Minister Modi met the Paralympic leaders, Team India had made history in Tokyo

The Indian team has made history in the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics-2021. The team won 19 medals, including 5 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze medals. After the team returned, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. In pictures released by the Prime Minister’s Office, he is seen sitting and talking with the players.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had kept a close eye on the performance of the players during the tournament. He kept talking to the medal winners. He was the first to congratulate an Indian athlete on social media when he won a medal.



It is noteworthy that the Indian players made a historic performance in the Mahakumbh of Divyang players. This is India’s best performance in the history of the Paralympics. He had previously won 4 medals each in 1984 and 2016. Table tennis player Bhavinaben Patel started with a silver medal, while badminton player Krishna Nagar finished with a gold medal.