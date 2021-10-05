pm modi watch ayodhya model: PM Modi Ram Mandir: PM Modi watch Ram Mandir and Ayodhya Model in Lucknow Expo: PM Modi saw the model of Ram Mandir in Lucknow, gathered information about the master plan of Ayodhya

The development model of the Ram Temple and Ayodhya became the center of attraction at the New Urban India Expo held in Lucknow. While watching the exhibition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took detailed information. The master plan of Ramnagari Ayodhya was placed in the center of the hall. The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is a dream project of the BJP and the party’s full attention is on it before the UP Assembly elections.

An exhibition has been organized by the Central and State Governments at the New Urban India Colcav at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. Both have two separate pavilions. Special attention has been paid to the development of Ayodhya in the state government’s mandapa. The construction of the temple showed how Ayodhya is going to change. It has a vision of old Ayodhya and new Ayodhya.

25 types of exhibitions were organized

The state government’s theme is ‘New India’s New Uttar Pradesh: Change Urban Environment’. The implementation of various schemes of the UP government is shown in this pavilion. There are 25 types of exhibitions in this tent.

Prime Minister Modi saw the model of the Ram temple

Meanwhile, PM Modi saw the master plan of Ram Nagari Ayodhya. It is depicted in the center of the hall. It is expected that one crore devotees will reach Ayodhya every year in the near future. In such a situation, how Ayodhya should be developed, how the basic facilities should be developed there, proper accommodation, what is the master plan of transportation, information was given through the exhibition.

Direct presentation of plans

Apart from this, achievements of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Amrut Mission and Smart City, Urban Transport, National Livelihood Mission, Metro were also shown. Under the Smart City Mission, the ICCIITMS project was presented live from various cities in the state. The first pavilion belongs to the central government. There are stalls of Swachh Bharat Mission, Smart City, Urban Transport in the New Urban India themed pavilion.