PM Modi welcomes Biden: PM Narendra Modi welcomes US President Joe Biden at the White House

As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the White House, he was warmly welcomed by US President Joe Biden. The bonding of the two took place on the scene. There was a lot of laughter and laughter. He reached Shige when the President of the United States gave him the chair on which he was sitting as Vice President. He smiled and said that this was my chair at the time, on which I used to sit as vice president. Now you sit down, I became president.The US president jumped for joy as Modi entered the White House to meet Biden. He took both hands of Modi. Then he took them in his arms. The bond between the two was telling everything. No evidence was sought.

Thanks for the warm welcome

The Prime Minister thanked the US President for welcoming him in his enthusiastic style. He said, “I thank you for the warm welcome you have given me and my delegation.” We had the opportunity to discuss this before and you shared your vision for Indo-US bilateral relations. Today you are taking the initiative to implement your vision of our relationship. ‘

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with the US President. The Prime Minister said, “I see that the BJ we have sown under your leadership in this decade will be very transformative for India-US as well as democracies around the world.”

Offered my chair

There were many occasions when the two met and people got a chance to laugh. Biden recounted his experiences while referring to his Mumbai tour. The American president said he wanted to marry a woman of Indian descent. Welcoming Prime Minister Modi, he also said that I used to sit in this chair when I was the Vice President. Now that I am president, you sit in my chair. Everyone present there laughed and laughed at the matter.

Will give full cooperation to each other

Prime Minister Modi said that today’s bilateral summit is important. We are meeting at the beginning of the third decade of this century. Your leadership will definitely play an important role in shaping this decade. The seeds of even stronger friendship have been sown between India and the United States. That said, technology is becoming a driving force. You have to use your skills to make the most of technology for the good of the world.