Pm modi will address nation on completion of one year of nep 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share views with everyone on the completion of one year of NEP 2020 and the ongoing reform programs. Along with this, many campaigns will also be launched to fulfill the objectives set under NEP 2020.

New Delhi. On the occasion of completion of one year of National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address all the countrymen including National Education Policy makers, teachers and students at 4.30 pm on Thursday, 29th July. According to the latest update released by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Prime Minister will share his views about the completion of one year of NEP 2020 and the reform programs going on till now. Along with this, PM Modi will also launch several campaigns to fulfill the objectives set under NEP 2020.

Read More: Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2021: 12th Result Released, 87.94% Student Passed, Check From Here

According to the latest update, PM Modi will share information on the steps taken so far to implement NEP 2020 during his address to the nation. Apart from this, he can also give details about the proposed projects in the pipeline for the new academic session.

Our aim is to make a big difference

At the same time, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that his focus is to implement the objectives of new education within the stipulated time frame. Let us inform that last year the Central Government had approved the NEP in a high level meeting chaired by PM Modi. NEP 2020 completely changed the education policy formulated in 1986 and introduced some new and innovative reforms. The objective of NEP is to develop India into a knowledge superpower. Along with this, revolutionary changes have to be brought in the school and higher education system.

JEE Advanced exam on 03 October

Earlier the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced the JEE Advanced exam date. Accordingly, the examination will be conducted on October 3. Earlier this examination was scheduled to be held on July 3, but in view of the corona situation in the country, the examination was postponed.

Read More: School Reopening: Uttarakhand government approved, schools from 6th to 12th will open from August 1