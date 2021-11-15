PM Modi will land on Purvanchal Expressway tomorrow by C-130J Super Hercules aircraft emergency landing ideas from World War II

Combat aircraft Jaguar, Mirage-2000 and Sukhoi-30MKI will land on the airstrip of the expressway performing aerial feats soon after the landing of the PM’s aircraft.

On Tuesday, PM Modi will land on a special C-130J Super Hercules aircraft of the Air Force on the much-awaited Purvanchal Expressway ahead of the UP elections. The idea of ​​landing an aircraft on the road for the opening of this expressway is taken from the Second World War. Parts of expressways in the country have been marked for emergency landing of Air Force aircraft. It is being told that this was also done in Germany during World War II.

Combat aircraft Jaguar, Mirage-2000 and Sukhoi-30MKI will also land on the airstrip of Purvanchal Expressway soon after the landing of the heavy aircraft of the Prime Minister. A 3.1 km long airstrip has been built near Sultanpur on this expressway, built at a cost of Rs 22 thousand 500 crore. The Prime Minister’s special C-130J Super Hercules aircraft will land on Tuesday, 16 November at this airstrip itself. During this, about 30 other aircraft will take part in the air show and will show aerial feats. It was tested several times before the planes landed.

The 341 km long expressway starts from the state capital Lucknow and ends at Ghazipur in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The expressway will pass through nine districts of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow, Barabanki, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Sultanpur, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur. This link will also connect important cities like Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj through roads. Many railway-over-bridges have also been built on it. In this, seven major bridges, seven railway overbridges, 114 minor bridges and 271 underpasses have been built.

According to officials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will disembark from the Hercules aircraft. Purvanchal Expressway is an ambitious scheme of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. This expressway is the largest expressway of Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid its foundation stone in July 2018.

This expressway has been constructed in a record 40 months. However, the Samajwadi Party has raised questions on the inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway. A day before the inauguration, SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath government of compromising on quality to reduce costs.

Akhilesh also announced the inauguration of Purvanchal Expressway in a symbolic way by offering flowers by SP on Tuesday after Ghazipur district administration was not allowed to walk on the expressway. The SP president said, “The quality with which Purvanchal Expressway should have been built has been compromised. It is not made with that quality.”