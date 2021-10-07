PM Modi’s 20 years in office: PM Modi K 20 years: PM Modi completes 20 years as administrator, he said that strength comes from people’s blessings, strength comes from blessings

Highlights Narendra Modi has been the Chief Minister and Prime Minister for the last 20 years.

On September 7, 2001, he became the first Chief Minister of Gujarat.

He was then sworn in as the Prime Minister of the country on 26 May 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 20 years as the head of the Gujarat government and the central government and accepted the responsibility of the constitutional post. During this period, he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat for about 13 years. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders lauded Modi’s performance and credited him for good governance and development work.



At the same time, accepting the wishes of the people, PM Modi thanked everyone while addressing an event in Uttarakhand. He said that with the blessing of the people, he gets the strength and motivation to serve to the best of his ability. From 2001 to 2014, Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat four times in a row. Then, in 2014, under his leadership, the BJP won a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections and on May 26 of the same year, he became the Prime Minister.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been an ally of Prime Minister Modi for the last three decades, said that Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on September 7, 2001 and the journey of development and good governance began. From there, it continues till today .. He said, ‘In these 20 years, Prime Minister Modi has seen the culmination of his hard work day and night for the progress of the people and the country.’

BJP president JP Nadda said that Modi’s journey of 20 years of public service, first as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as the chief servant of the world’s largest democracy, took the country out of despair and reached the position of ‘Vishwaguru’. At the same time, as a ‘Karmayogi’, he has given confidence to the people of the country to realize the vision of ‘New India’.

Embracing the path of determination, dedication and service as the motto of his life, Prime Minister Modi dedicated his life to the upliftment of the poor and prosperity of the nation, he said. On the one hand, they have made India a world power, on the other hand, the BJP has separated itself from a political party as a ‘service organization’. Nadda said that it is a matter of great pride and honor for every Indian that Modi is our Prime Minister.

Congratulating the Prime Minister, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Heartfelt congratulations to the eminent Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi for completing 20 years in public life while in office.