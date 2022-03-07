PM Modi’s big announcement, half fee for seats in private medical colleges will be equal to government – decision to charge 50% for private medical seats like government colleges for the benefit of poor Narendra Modi

Education

PM Modi's big announcement, half fee for seats in private medical colleges will be equal to government

New Delhi: The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement today that the decision to charge 50 per cent of the seats in private medical colleges, along with government medical colleges, would benefit the “poor and middle class”. Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “A few days ago, the government took another big decision, which will be of great benefit to poor and middle class children. We have decided that half of the seats in private medical colleges will be charged along with government medical colleges.”


The guidelines issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) on fees for 50 per cent seats in private medical colleges will come into effect from the next academic session. The guidelines state that 50 per cent of seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities should be charged in the same manner as the government medical colleges in the respective states.

Each State Fee Determination Committee will have to enforce these guidelines in the medical colleges under its jurisdiction.
The NMC had issued an official statement on February 3, in which it was decided to charge 50 per cent seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities along with government medical colleges in the respective states / UTs.

Who will benefit
The new fee structure will first benefit those students who will be admitted to government quota seats. However, it will be limited to a maximum of 50 per cent of the total seats in any organization. However, if the seats in the government quota are less than 50 per cent of the total sanctioned seats, then the benefit will also be given to those students who have been admitted outside the government quota but 50 per cent of the seats in the institute, but the admissions will continue. The basis of quality.

