PM Modi’s Birthday Celebrations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st Birthday: I am the first Prime Minister to be born in independent India Modi, Kashi-Prayagraj birthday special preparations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st Birthday: Modi is the first Prime Minister born in independent India, Kashi on his birthday -A grand event is going to be held in Prayagraj

Highlights Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950

Modi was sworn in as the 15th Prime Minister of the country on May 26, 2014.

Preparations in Uttar Pradesh including Varanasi on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi’s 71st birthday

Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special connection with the date of September 17. In fact, Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950. Under such circumstances, special preparations have been made for Prime Minister Modi’s 71st birthday from his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi to the whole of UP. In Kashi, on the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday, lights will be installed in every house according to the concept of ‘Aapko Hamari Umar Lag Jaaye’. In addition, 71-71 kg laddu will be sent specially to all the assembly constituencies which will be distributed among the general public.

The BJP will install 71,000 lamps at the Bharat Mata Mandir in Varanasi on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday. The party has set a target of organizing 71 events in all the assembly constituencies in the district for the next 21 days from September 17. From September 17 to October 7, the service dedication campaign will be run by the BJP at various places. Events will be organized in all the assembly constituencies of Varanasi, which will also be attended by local MLAs, ministers and leaders. At the beginning of the expedition, the 71-meter-long Chunari Masi Ganga will be offered at Assi Ghat.



71 kg laddu will be distributed in each assembly

For all the Assembly constituencies specially 71-71 kg laddu will be sent which will be distributed among the common people. In the evening, a series of 71,000 lamps will be lit at the Bharat Mata Mandir of Kashi University. The party leaders have specifically instructed all the workers in the metropolis to light lamps in all the houses.

The health department will celebrate ‘Ayushman Saptah’

Government employees are also fully prepared to make PM Modi’s birthday special. To make PM Modi’s ambitious plan Ayushman Bharat a success, the health department has decided to celebrate Ayushman Week. So far 2.83 lakh Ayushman cards have been distributed in the district. On the occasion of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, a special week-long program will be run in which life cards of needy people will be made.

The first Prime Minister born in independent India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950. On May 26, 2014, the then President of India Pranab Mukherjee was sworn in as the 15th Prime Minister of the country. Five years later, in 2019, the BJP won re-election under the leadership of Narendra Modi and began his second term as Prime Minister. It will be interesting to know here that Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister of the country, who was born in independent India. Born into a normal family, Narendra Modi’s rise to the pinnacle of repression is a sign that if a person has strong will and passion to reach his destination, he can ease the difficult situation and create a new path for himself.

Rajalakshmi will pull a 9.5 tonne truck with the PM’s cutout

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta (Nandi) and local BJP workers are all set to celebrate Prime Minister Modi’s 71st birthday in a special way at Prayagraj on Friday. To give it a grand look, Rajlaxmi Manda of Tamil Nadu will pull a truck weighing about 9.5 tonnes with a cutout of the Prime Minister. “We are celebrating Modi’s 71st birthday as Service Week,” Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta (Nandi) told reporters. State President Swatantradev Singh will inaugurate the event by cutting a 71 kg cake.