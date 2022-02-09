PM Modi’s deceitful sorrow, said – Lata Mangeshkar’s brother was dismissed by All India Radio for reading poetry on Veer Savarkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Tuesday is in a lot of discussions. In fact, during this time, he took a dig at the opposition while talking about Hridaynath Mangeshkar, brother of late Swar Kokila Lata Mangeshkar. Hridaynath Mangeshkar was reportedly sacked from All India Radio (AIR).

Presenting his stand during the joint session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the President and mentioned Lata Mangeskar’s family in his speech. PM Modi said, “Lata Mangeshkar’s family is from Goa. But whatever his family had to face, it should be told to the whole country.”

During this, PM Modi said, “Lata Mangeshkar’s younger brother, Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar ji, who belongs to Goa, was fired from All India Radio (AIR). What was his fault? He had presented Veer Savarkar’s patriotic poem on Akashvani only once.

PM Modi further said, “Hridaynath ji had said in an interview that once he had met Savarkar and he told him about his poetry. Savarkar ji had replied, do you want to go to jail after reading my poem? But even after this Hridaynath ji read it and within eight days he was dismissed from All India Radio.”

During the joint session of Parliament, PM Modi also paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. PM Modi said, “He has mesmerized and inspired the country for so long with his voice.” He said it filled the country with emotions. His contribution has strengthened the cultural heritage and unity of the country. “He sang in 36 languages ​​and this is an unmatched example for the unity of the country,” the PM said during the Lok Sabha session on Monday.

Let us inform that Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92. The last rites were performed at Shivaji Park in Mumbai with full state honors on Sunday. From former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to superstar Shahrukh Khan, all VVIP celebrities had reached PM Modi to pay their last respects.