PM Modi’s posters torn before Ferozepur rally, BJP demands action

In a village in Ferozepur, some people have forcibly asked BJP workers to remove all the posters of PM Modi. Since then BJP has been demanding action.

After the registration of the case, absconding Bikram Majithia was seen in the gurudwara, but no one knows where he is.

In a village in Ferozepur, some people have forcibly asked BJP workers to remove all the posters of PM Modi. Since then BJP has been demanding action.

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Punjab, the political atmosphere in the state has heated up. Posters of PM Modi have been torn even before the Ferozepur rally. Due to which BJP has attacked the government.

The incident took place when some people in a village in Ferozepur forcibly asked BJP workers to remove all the posters of PM Modi. These posters were put up at many places. BJP leaders have reacted strongly to the incident. BJP demands that action should be taken against the people concerned.

After the registration of the case, absconding Bikram Majithia was seen in the gurudwara, but no one knows where he is.

Farmers have also warned before PM’s visit that they too will oppose Modi’s visit to Punjab. According to the information received, nine farmers’ organizations have spoken of protesting. In this, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) has already said that it will oppose the visit of the PM. Now eight more unions – Krantikari Kisan Union, Azad Kisan Samiti (Doaba), Jai Kisan Andolan, BKU (Sidhupur), Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, (Kotbudha), Lok Bhali Welfare Society, BKU (Revolutionary), and Dasuya Ganna Samiti also protested. announced to do.

At the same time, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu has also targeted this visit of PM. Hitting out at Modi, Sidhu said that he is coming to Punjab after five years.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for PM Modi’s January 5 rally in Ferozepur. On January 5, PM Modi will launch the BJP’s election campaign for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. During his visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and a PGI satellite centre.

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has confirmed that besides PM Modi, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be present at the function.