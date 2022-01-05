PM Modi’s return from Punjab, security lapse or farmers’ anger! Question from BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Politics has heated up after the cancellation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Punjab’s Ferozepur. On one hand, BJP is blaming the Congress government of Punjab for the lapse in security of PM Modi. On the other hand, Congress says that 70 thousand chairs were set up for the rally but only 700 people came. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that it is necessary to investigate whether the return of PM Modi was due to lapse in security or the farmers’ anger was the reason.

Reacting to the cancellation of PM Modi’s rally in Ferozepur and his return, Rakesh Tikait tweeted, “Speaking of cancellation of rally due to lapse in PM’s security by BJP. On the other hand, the Chief Minister of Punjab is claiming the return of the PM by talking about empty chairs. Now it is necessary to investigate whether there is a lapse in the return security or the anger of the farmers. Rakesh Tikait’s reference was to farmers’ displeasure against the BJP over agricultural laws.

This was Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to Punjab after the repeal of three controversial agricultural laws. With this visit, the Prime Minister was about to launch the BJP’s campaign for the assembly elections to be held in Punjab.

Apart from addressing the rally in Ferozepur, the Prime Minister was also supposed to gift development projects worth Rs 42,750 crore to the people of the state. These included the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, the PGI Satellite Center at Ferozepur and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala-Hoshiarpur.

After the cancellation of PM Modi’s rally, a round of accusations and counter-allegations has started between the BJP and the Congress. Many BJP leaders have surrounded CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress on the issue of lapse in security of PM Modi. In this matter, the Ministry of Home Affairs has called for a detailed report from the Punjab Government.