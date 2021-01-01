Trending

PM Modi’s speech on education: PM Modi on reopening school: ‘What is the glow on the face?’ PM Modi congratulates school going children – For the first time in two years, you see a different glow on your face, PM Modi says school students reopen

12 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
PM Modi’s speech on education: PM Modi on reopening school: ‘What is the glow on the face?’ PM Modi congratulates school going children – For the first time in two years, you see a different glow on your face, PM Modi says school students reopen
Written by admin
PM Modi’s speech on education: PM Modi on reopening school: ‘What is the glow on the face?’ PM Modi congratulates school going children – For the first time in two years, you see a different glow on your face, PM Modi says school students reopen

PM Modi’s speech on education: PM Modi on reopening school: ‘What is the glow on the face?’ PM Modi congratulates school going children – For the first time in two years, you see a different glow on your face, PM Modi says school students reopen

News of school reopening: After seeing the children participating in the Teachers’ Festival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the joy of reopening the school is visible on their faces. Modi said that after opening the school for a long time, the faces of the children are shining.

#Modis #speech #education #Modi #reopening #school #glow #face #Modi #congratulates #school #children #time #years #glow #face #Modi #school #students #reopen

READ Also  Neemuch Tribal Assault Update News: Neemuch Tribal Assault Update: Neemuch Tribal Kanhaiyalal Bhella Assault and Drag Case, Police Arrest Five Accused

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment