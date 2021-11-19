PM Narendra Modi Cancels Farm Laws Anchor Sushant Sinha Slams Him Said People Not Chose You For Bend Your Own Benefits

Now news anchor Sushant Sinha has taken a jibe at PM Narendra Modi’s decision to withdraw agricultural laws. He wrote that the country did not choose a PM to bow down in front of the opposition.

The central government has announced the withdrawal of agricultural laws. Congratulating people on Guruparb, PM Modi announced that the government is ready to withdraw agricultural laws and will start the process in the Parliament session that begins later this month. While there is a wave of happiness among the farmers due to this announcement, now some people are dissenting with this decision of PM Modi, as well as taunting him fiercely. Journalist Sushant Sinha tweeted and wrote that the country had chosen a fifty-six-inch PM, not one to bow down.

This tweet of journalist Sushant Sinha about Prime Minister Narendra Modi is becoming fiercely viral on social media. Targeting PM Modi in the tweet, he wrote, “The country had chosen a Prime Minister with fifty-six inches chest, Narendra Modi ji. In the face of opposition from some, seeing political gains and losses, despite the support of a large section, not a PM to bow down.

Social media users are also commenting a lot on this tweet made for Prime Minister Modi. Journalist Nargis Bano, while replying to Sushant Sinha’s tweet, wrote, “Arrogant Modi ji has bowed down. This decision is called Modi ji’s defeat. A user named Ravi Sisodia wrote, “The Modi era of the nation is now at its end.”

Taking a jibe at Sushant Sinha’s tweet, Puneet Kumar Singh wrote, “Just got the followback and a few days later Modi ji gave pain. But if Modi ji would have done it, he must have done it after thinking. Let us tell you that recently PM Modi followed Sushant Sinha on Twitter. A user named Siddharth Giri wrote, “Modi ji taking a step back will take him forward in political life. In UP, Punjab, taking a step back reduces protests, so it is good to take a step back.

Let us inform that apart from Sushant Sinha, other journalists like Akhilesh Sharma also tweeted on the return of agricultural laws. Akhilesh Sharma wrote, “The road to reforms in India is very difficult. Even a party with three hundred MPs starts hesitating. It is astonishing how Narasimha Rao’s minority government carried out such huge economic reforms.

Akhilesh Sharma further wrote in the tweet, “Now no party will dare to make any reforms in the agriculture sector for the next decades.” At the same time, Harsh Vardhan Tripathi also criticized PM Modi and wrote, “Very bad decision. The Narendra Modi government cropped up to withdraw all three agricultural laws. Shameful.”