Pm Narendra modi decision on farm laws repeal kangana ranaut disappointed. Kangana Ranaut disappointed with PM Modi’s decision to withdraw Agriculture Law Bill

Kangana Ranaut said wrong decision

Kangana Ranaut has written that if instead of the government sitting in Parliament, people sitting in the streets start making laws, then it is also a jihadi country. Congratulations to all who want this. Let us tell you that Kangana Ranaut has continuously expressed her opinion about the farmers movement through her many posts. Kangana had also called farmers terrorists. Even Kangana Ranaut had commented on an 80-year-old woman who had joined the farmers’ movement.

Kangana Ranaut has opposed the farmers’ movement

Kangana Ranaut had told the rate of this woman who joined the farmers’ movement as Rs 100. After which Diljit Dosanjh lashed out at Kangana Ranaut on social media. Kangana Ranaut shared a video of a news channel and also said that I want Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra to be seen in the role of local revolutionaries for the farmers, through at least one video, tell the farmers what their opposition is. The thing is to do.

Kangana said fulfill my demand too

Kangana also said that both have disappeared after provoking the farmers. And look, this is the condition of the farmers and of the country. Kangana Ranaut had also written about the ongoing movement on the Kisan Bill that when everyone is doing anything, then I also have some demand. I also want all the pieces made by India back. I want Kailash back from China. Give me back Ram Rajya. Otherwise my fans and I will be part of the farmers’ movement in Delhi.