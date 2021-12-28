PM Narendra Modi gets a new car: See how Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard looks from inside; Narendra Modi gets a New Car: See How Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard looks from Inside; BJP NDA PM has used these vehicles before – PM Narendra Modi got a new car: See how Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard is from inside; Have used these vehicles before

The vehicle has got the 2010 Explosion Proof Vehicle (ERV) rating. Interestingly, in the event of a 15 kg TNT explosion from a distance of two meters, its occupants will be safe.

A new car has joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fleet of vehicles. The name is Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard. He will now ride the same car worth 12 crores. This car has VR10-level protection.

The special thing is that it will also be able to withstand bullets and blasts. That is, these things will not have any effect on it. Recently this car was seen at Hyderabad House in the national capital Delhi. PM Modi had then arrived to receive Russian President Putin. This vehicle was recently seen again in the PM’s convoy.

This Mercedes vehicle is powered by a six-litre twin turbo V12 engine that produces 516 Bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. The maximum speed of this vehicle is 160 kmph.

The interior of the window is coated with polycarbonate, while the cabin gets separate air supply in case of a gas attack. The fuel tank of the vehicle is said to be made of the same material that Boeing uses in its AH-64 Apache tank attack helicopters.

The car also gets a seat massager with luxury interiors. At the same time, the rear seats get the facility to increase the legroom and also get back. let’s know that Which cars have Modi used before?

-Range Rover Vogue HSE (Range Rover HSE: PM Modi used to drive with this car till now. This vehicle with 4X4 drive system is considered good for running on difficult roads.

-BMW 7 Series High-Security Edition: It is counted among the safest vehicles in the world. This is the reason why politicians, bureaucrats and business tycoons prefer it. It is a bullet proof car and it can save the occupants from bomb blasts.

Bulletproof Mahindra Scorpio: During his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi has used this vehicle a lot. He had also reached Rashtrapati Bhavan in this SUV to take oath as the Prime Minister.

-Toyota Land Cruiser and Tata Safari: PM Modi has also traveled in both these vehicles. He also used safari during his tenure as Gujarat CM.