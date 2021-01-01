PM Narendra Modi in corona virus: PM Narendra Modi blamed for spreading corona, Jaunpur police arrest 70-year-old accused – 70-year-old man arrested for making false remarks on PM Narendra Modi

Jaunpur police have arrested a 70-year-old man from Chennai for allegedly spreading the corona virus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jaunpur Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni told reporters here on Monday that Manmohan Mishra, 70, a resident of Kohdaura village in Sureri police station area, has been booked for making offensive remarks about the Prime Minister under the relevant section at Nagar Kotwali.On this basis, Jaunpur police arrested Mishra from Chennai on Sunday and on Monday brought him on transit remand and produced him in court where he was sent to jail. Sahni said that the arrested Manmohan Mishra had made a viral video on social media in which he made offensive statements about the third wave of Kovid-1 of.

Accused of spreading fear among the people

According to the official, through the video, Mishra had used unscientific arguments to spread fear among the people. Police took note of Mishra’s statement on their own and the case was registered on August 8 by Nagar Kotwal Sanjeev Mishra under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act at Nagar Kotwali.

Arrested from Chennai

After an investigation by the police and finding the mobile location, the address of accused Manmohan Mishra was found at the BRD Nagar police station in Madhav Varam district, Chennai. Based on the location, Kotwali police arrested him in Chennai.

Made people aware of yoga

The villagers of Kohdaura said that Mishra stayed in the village for about four months during the lockdown last year and he inspired the youth of the village to do yoga. According to villagers, Mishra was promoting Baba Ramdev’s yoga in Tamil Nadu.

