PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar: She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled | PM Narendra Modi pays heartfelt tribute to Lata Mangeshkar- wrote- ‘Didi has left a void in our country’

Wanted to see strong and developed India

She further wrote, “Lata didi’s songs stirred up a wide range of emotions. She closely watched the changes in the Indian film industry for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s development. She was always a strong and strong believer. Wanted to see a developed India.”

Got lot of affection from Lata didi

In the end he wrote – “I consider it my honor that I have always had immense affection from Lata didi. My conversations with her will be unforgettable. I mourn the passing away of Lata didi along with my fellow Indians. Spoke to her family and Condolences. Om Shanti.”

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed grief

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, said, “Lata ji’s passing is as heartbreaking for me as it is for millions across the world. In her vast array of songs, presenting the essence and beauty of India, generations have shared their inner soul. Emotions have found expression. Bharat Ratna, Lata ji’s achievements will remain incomparable.”

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu is also deeply saddened by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. He tweeted, “India has lost its voice in the passing away of Lata ji who has enthralled music lovers in India and across the world with her melodious and sublime voice for many decades.”

READ Also Rakesh Tikait said on Singhu Border killing- soldiers are dying on the border will the government resign? Questioned Delhi Haryana Police

-->