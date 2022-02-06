PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar: She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled | PM Narendra Modi pays heartfelt tribute to Lata Mangeshkar- wrote- ‘Didi has left a void in our country’
Wanted to see strong and developed India
She further wrote, “Lata didi’s songs stirred up a wide range of emotions. She closely watched the changes in the Indian film industry for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s development. She was always a strong and strong believer. Wanted to see a developed India.”
Got lot of affection from Lata didi
In the end he wrote – “I consider it my honor that I have always had immense affection from Lata didi. My conversations with her will be unforgettable. I mourn the passing away of Lata didi along with my fellow Indians. Spoke to her family and Condolences. Om Shanti.”
President Ram Nath Kovind expressed grief
The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, said, “Lata ji’s passing is as heartbreaking for me as it is for millions across the world. In her vast array of songs, presenting the essence and beauty of India, generations have shared their inner soul. Emotions have found expression. Bharat Ratna, Lata ji’s achievements will remain incomparable.”
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu is also deeply saddened by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. He tweeted, “India has lost its voice in the passing away of Lata ji who has enthralled music lovers in India and across the world with her melodious and sublime voice for many decades.”
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted and wrote, “The pride of the country and the head of the music world, the death of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji is very sad. My heartfelt tribute to the holy soul. His passing is an irreparable loss to the country. She was always an inspiration to all the music seekers.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed grief
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also condoled the death of Lata Mangeshkar. He told that Lata didi will be cremated with state honors at Shivaji Park this evening. He said that today my heart is broken, I am very sad.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.