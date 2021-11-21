PM Narendra Modi Put Hands On CM Yogi Adityanath Shoulder While Talking Users Comment On Viral Photos

CM Yogi Adityanath has shared a picture with PM Narendra Modi, in which the PM is seen churning with his hand on his shoulder.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has shared his photographs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which he is seen churning with him. In both the pictures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen explaining something to CM Yogi by placing his hand on his shoulder, while CM Yogi is also seen listening carefully to his words. Sharing these pictures, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote, “We have set out by making a pledge, by dedicate our body and mind, with the determination to make a sun rise, to rise above amber, to build a new India.”

Now journalists and common people including BJP leaders, MPs are also tweeting a lot on these pictures of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. BJP Andhra Pradesh National Secretary Sunil Deodhar shared the picture of PM Modi and CM Yogi and wrote, “Strong hands on strong shoulders.” Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan wrote, “New India.”

Sharing the pictures of CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi, BJP’s information advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi wrote, “Tu na thakega kabi, tu na rukega kabhi, tu na mudega kabhi, kar oath, kar oath, kar oath, agneepath, agneepath , the path of fire.” Journalist Akhilesh Sharma tweeted on the picture of CM Yogi and PM Modi, “Image of the day…”

we have left

by giving one’s soul

stubbornness is to make a sun rise

to go higher than amber

make a new india pic.twitter.com/0uH4JDdPJE — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 21, 2021

The tweets on the pictures of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not stop here. BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao wrote, “Great son of Mother India.” While journalist Amitabh Agnihotri wrote, “These pictures say a lot.” Congress leader Srinivas Biwi also did not hold back from tweeting on this picture. He wrote, “Okay then we go.”

Sir, before the election, sometimes you are going on foot. Sometimes you are showing your back.

This is not a good sign. pic.twitter.com/vHU09NE1Wy — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) November 21, 2021

Sharing his pictures, AAP leader Sanjay Singh wrote, “Sir, before the election, sometimes you are walking on foot, sometimes showing your back. This is not a good sign.” Apart from political stalwarts, common people also did not lag behind commenting on these pictures. Journalist Nargis Bano wrote, “Well, it means preparing to carry the bag in the coming elections.”

Sir, before the election, sometimes you are going on foot. Sometimes you are showing your back.

This is not a good sign. pic.twitter.com/vHU09NE1Wy — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) November 21, 2021

Commenting on this post of CM Yogi Adityanath, a user named Dr. Anand Lamoria wrote, “Go a little far and don’t come back sir ji.” One user captioned the picture and wrote, “Next time give a Rajya Sabha ticket to Amit Malviya too or make him wait longer.”