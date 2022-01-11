pm narendra modi security breach tamil actor siddharth sexist remark attack on badminton star saina nehwal twitter post netizens slam

On Siddharth’s tweet, the Nationwide Fee for Ladies is now going to ship him a discover. Together with this, orders have been given to register an FIR towards the actor. Saina Nehwal had expressed concern over the stopping of PM Narendra Modi’s convoy in Punjab’s Bathinda for about 20 minutes.

Actor Siddharth of the movie ‘Rang De Basanti’ is within the information for his controversial tweet. Siddharth stated such a silly factor about Saina Nehwal, the primary Indian shuttler to win a medal within the Olympics, that social media customers received livid. Individuals reprimanded him fiercely.

Olympic bronze medalist Nehwal wrote in a tweet, ‘No nation can declare to be secure, if the security of its Prime Minister is compromised. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack on PM Modi by chaotic parts.

Saina Nehwal tagged her tweet on #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi. Actor Siddharth retweeted this tweet of Saina Nehwal. Nevertheless, after studying what Siddhartha wrote, folks have been livid. Siddharth wrote, ‘…..Champion of the world…. Thank god we’ve got saviors of India. Disgrace on you Rihanna.

Individuals objected to this tweet of Siddharth. Additionally complained to the Ladies’s Fee. Some referred to as him a ‘flop actor’ on social media and somebody demanded his arrest. After the ruckus on social media, Siddharth additionally introduced his rationalization.

Siddharth wrote, ‘My phrases are being taken in a fallacious manner. I’ve not tried to insult anybody. Nevertheless, now the Nationwide Fee for Ladies has despatched a discover to Siddharth. Together with this, he has been requested to register an FIR towards him beneath the IT Act.

No nation can declare itself to be secure if the security of its personal PM will get compromised. I condemned, within the strongest phrases doable, the cowwardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists.#BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 5, 2022

“COCK & BULL” That is the reference. Studying in any other case is unfair and main! Nothing disrespectful was supposed, stated or insinuated. Interval. , — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 10, 2022

The Ladies’s Fee additionally requested Twitter to take away this tweet and take motion. The Nationwide Fee for Ladies has sought a report on this matter from Mumbai Police and Twitter. Ladies’s Fee chairperson Rekha Sharma additionally gave info by tweeting.

Allow us to let you know that within the latest occasions, many political statements, tweets of South’s star Siddharth have turn into the topic of controversy. Saina Nehwal has gained medals for the nation on the worldwide degree. He gained a bronze medal on the 2012 London Olympics. She has additionally gained the silver medal within the 2015 World Championships.