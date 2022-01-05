PM Narendra Modi Stuck In Punjab Ashoke Pandit Sushant Sinha JDU Spokeperson Ajay Alok Slams Congress And CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Prime Minister Modi’s convoy was stuck in Punjab for about 15 to 20 years, about which the filmmaker has now questioned the Congress government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally was to be held in Ferozepur, Punjab. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, PM Modi’s rally was canceled due to security lapse. According to the ministry, the protesters had blocked the road. In such a situation, as soon as PM Modi’s convoy reached the flyover, he was stuck there for 15 to 20 minutes. From BJP leaders to film producers and journalists have also questioned the Congress government of Punjab regarding this matter. At the same time, some people are telling the reason for the cancellation of PM Modi’s rally, the empty chair present there.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit took a jibe at the Congress over Prime Minister Modi’s convoy getting stuck. He wrote in the tweet, “The lapse in the security of PM Modi by the Punjab government is very shameful and condemnable. Whoever is responsible for this should be suspended and put behind bars. The security of Prime Minister Modi is the security of India. All political parties should condemn the irresponsible behavior of Charanjit Channi’s government.”

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit did not stop here. Taking a jibe at Congress in one of his tweets, he wrote, “Congress party lost its two prime ministers for supporting terror, but still no lesson learned. It is sad that this situation is being created in Punjab.”

Congress lost 2 PM because of their support to terrorism and yet have not learned any lesson.

Sadly heading towards a similar situation in Punjab. #securitybreach , — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) January 5, 2022

Ashok Pandit also demanded President’s rule in the state through a tweet. He wrote, “The lapse in the security of Prime Minister Modi proves that since the new Chief Minister took over the throne, Khalistanis have taken Punjab in their hands. In such a situation, President’s rule should be imposed here till the elections. India cannot take such a risk.”

Journalist Sushant Sinha also raised questions on the security lapse in Punjab. He wrote, “How come such a big lapse in the security of the country’s PM Narendra Modi ji? When PM will go by road. It must have been cleared by the Punjab DGP or the police, so where did the protesters come from, who were they and why were they not removed? The PM of the country was stuck in a jam for 20 minutes, imagine what could have happened?

PM of the country @narendramodi How did there be such a big lapse in the security of G? When the PM will go by road, it must have been cleared by the DGP of Punjab or the police, then where did the protesters come from, who were they, why were they not removed? pic.twitter.com/FEHpcohQFR — Sushant Sinha (@SushantBSinha) January 5, 2022

JDU spokesperson Dr Ajay Alok also demanded the dismissal of the Punjab government over the matter. He wrote, “This is not a case of lapse in the security of Prime Minister Modi ji. This is a breach in the security of the country. The Punjab government should be dismissed with immediate effect. Anyway, the border is a state, elections are about to take place.”