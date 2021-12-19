PM Narendra Modi Troll On Twitter As PMO Official Account Praises CM Yogi Adityanath And Said UP Plus Yogi Upyogi

Not much time is left for the assembly elections to be held in UP. In such a situation, the ruling party i.e. BJP is constantly engaged in winning the hearts of the people of UP and making them count the achievements of the last five years. At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also actively campaigning for the BJP. Recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also praised from his Twitter handle, for which he came under the target of the people. Along with the journalist, the common people also expressed their displeasure over praising CM Yogi from the official Twitter handle of PMO, as well as raised questions.

Prime Minister Modi’s Twitter handle wrote in praise of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, “Today the people of entire UP are saying – UP plus Yogi, they are very useful. UPYOGI. UP plus yogis are very useful: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” Journalist Ranvijay Singh left no stone unturned to take a dig at his tweet.

Rannvijay Singh in his tweet, targeting Prime Minister Modi wrote, “This is the official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister’s Office. This tweet may not seem strange to you, but think that tomorrow it should be written with the same handle ‘Chhattisgarh Khushal in Bhupesh’s Raj’. Jharkhand’s progress is from Hemant. Think this is possible?”

This is the official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister’s Office. You may not find this tweet strange, but think that tomorrow should be written with this handle? Chhattisgarh is happy under Bhupesh’s rule

Jharkhand’s progress is from Hemant Think this is possible? https://t.co/q9jS5Q0cYk — Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) December 18, 2021

Apart from Ranvijay Singh, the common people also did not miss the opportunity to surround the Prime Minister for this tweet. A user named Sandeep Kumar wrote, “Now it has come out in the open. If the official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister can be used for elections, will the Election Commission not be used to win elections?”

Questioning Prime Minister Modi, a user named Sandeep Singh Razdan wrote, “What is the need of such a tweet from the Twitter handle of PMO? Does the Prime Minister belong to any one party? Using constitutional tools for election campaign is dangerous.” A user named Vivesh Yadav wrote, “Modi ji is seen more as a Prime Minister less a publicity minister.” A user named Jai Singh wrote, “While the PMO is an official institution, it has now started behaving like a political party.”