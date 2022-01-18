PM Narendra Modi was addressing the World Economic Forum during which he stopped on the telepromter then ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Supriya Srinte quipped on social media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the Dawes agenda of the World Economic Forum on Monday. In the center of his speech, his teleprompter stopped. Individuals began taking a jibe on social media about this. From Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to widespread social media customers, began giving their suggestions on this video.

Truly PM Narendra Modi was conserving his level on this platform. During this he mentioned that the temperance of us Indians… we the expertise of Indians…. That…. In the meantime his teleprompter went off. This clip of his program went viral on social media. After which #TeleprompterPM began trending on Twitter.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi and wrote that even a teleprompter couldn’t bear such a lie. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet wrote, “Teleprompter failed, speech piled up.” SP chief IP Singh shared this video of PM Modi and wrote – In the present day the studying machine teleprompter cheated then sir sweated. Began trying round. That’s the reason it has been mentioned that don’t copy repeatedly, work with knowledge. However sir, do not imagine that.

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh commented, “If the teleprompter goes off, you aren’t there and to start with you don’t have to panic.” Filmmaker Vinod Kapri wrote – The unhappy factor is that as quickly as the teleprompter failed in the WEF deal with, Narendra Modi couldn’t utter a phrase which means a phrase and the stammer after that’s much more painful. In the present day 140 crore folks of India got here to know that why Prime Minister Narendra Modi shouldn’t be holding a press convention for 8 years.

A Twitter consumer named Sanjay Sharma commented – Teleprompter went off for two minutes and Modi ji’s joke flew throughout the nation. Many individuals will lose their jobs. A consumer named Ranvijay Singh writes that I believe there’s a massive conspiracy. A Twitter consumer named Priyanka Bharti writes – Now I perceive why PM Narendra Modi doesn’t maintain a press convention. There can’t be a teleprompter association.