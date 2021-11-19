PM Narendra Modi withdrawal of agricultural laws Sonu Sood Richa Chadha,Taapsee Pannu celebs react. PM Modi announces to withdraw Agriculture Law Bill, Taapsee Pannu, Sonu Sood celebs reacted

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood has praised Narendra Modi and said that farmers will come back to their fields, the country’s fields will be waved again, thank you Narendra Modi ji. With this historic decision, the light of the farmers in the East became even more historic. Jai jawan jai kisan.

Richa Chadda shows happiness

Richa Chadda is showing a glimpse of farmers’ happiness on her social media post. While sharing a post, Richa Chadda has said that you have won. Everyone’s victory is in your victory.

Taapsee Pannu’s reaction

Taapsee Pannu has shared the post of the news of the three agricultural law bills on her Twitter account and said that with this, congratulations to everyone on the occasion of Guru Nanak.

Dia Mirza wrote a big thing in few words

Dia Mirza has presented her reaction in short words on the decision to withdraw the three agriculture law bills.Dia Mirza wrote in her post Jai Kisan.

Amisha Patel reacted

Ameesha Patel also expressed her reaction and wrote that on the occasion of Guru Parv, thanks to Narendra Modi, the best gift has been received on the occasion of Guru Parv.

Mohd Zeeshan Ayub

Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub has written that many many congratulations to the farmer friends and all the supporters. We fought comrades, we won mates. If you try, sometimes you will plow.