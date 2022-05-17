PM says inviting Iran to Vancouver soccer friendly is not “a very good idea”

PM says inviting Iran to Vancouver soccer friendly is not “a very good thought”



Canada Soccer, which has been using a wave of goodwill since John Herdman’s staff certified in model for the World Cup, now finds itself engulfed in controversy over a scheduled friendly match with Iran subsequent month in Vancouver.

At subject is whether or not Canada needs to be internet hosting Iran given the Canadians who died on Ukraine Worldwide Airways Flight 752 when it was shot down on Jan. 8, 2020, minutes after taking off from Tehran, by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. The Canadian authorities says 55 Canadian residents and 30 everlasting residents have been among the many 176 individuals killed.

Hamed Esmaeilion, spokesperson for the Affiliation of Households of Flight PS752 Victims, says his group has been in opposition to the match because it was first rumoured. However the subject took centre stage Tuesday when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was requested about it by a reporter, who stated households who had misplaced family members thought of the sport a “slap within the face.”

“This was a alternative by Soccer Canada,” Trudeau stated in St. John’s. “I believe it wasn’t a very good thought to invite the Iranian soccer staff right here to Canada. However that’s one thing that the organizers are going to have to clarify.”

Canada Soccer did not instantly reply to a request for remark.

“They name {that a} friendly sport,” stated Esmaeilion, whose spouse and younger daughter have been alongside those that died on Flight 752. “What sort of friendship do now we have with the Islamic Republic of Iran?

“We would like the (Canadian) authorities to take them to worldwide courtroom. And as an alternative of that, we get humiliated by them? I really feel like I’ve been stabbed within the again (in addition to) the opposite members of the family. After 28 months we don’t see any signal of in search of justice right here. We don’t see signal of taking Iran to any worldwide discussion board. And as an alternative of that they invite the (Iran) soccer staff right here.”

















Esmaeilion, who famous the federal authorities is in control of issuing visas, known as it “sportswashing.”

Canada Soccer and the federal authorities had not responded to households who had complained concerning the sport, he stated

“This is a means to normalize relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran? And this is not the primary time it has been utilized by dictators. Russia has used this previously and Iran is following,” he stated from Richmond Hill, Ont.

He additionally stated the Iranian staff will probably be accompanied overseas by intelligence and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers.

“And now we’re welcoming the IRGC officers, IRGC — the identical entity that downed PS752. And we’re issuing visas for them. This is a hazard for nationwide safety on this nation.”

Esmaeilion additionally famous that Iran does not enable ladies to attend soccer matches. “This is in opposition to Canadian values,” he stated.

















The federal authorities has stated Canada’s precedence “is to search solutions and pursue justice by holding Iran accountable and pursuing reparations, whereas persevering with to present the households and family members of the victims with the help they want.”

Canada is internet hosting Iran on June 5 in Vancouver, a part of a two-game homestand at B.C. Place Stadium. The Canadian males will open CONCACAF Nations League A play there in opposition to Curacao on June 9 earlier than closing out the FIFA worldwide window with one other CONCACAF Nations League sport in opposition to Honduras in San Pedro Sula on June 13.

Canada, ranked thirty eighth on the earth, and No. 21 Iran are each making ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this November.

The Vancouver matches are the primary for Canada on dwelling soil since qualifying for the World Cup in a 4-0 win over Jamaica at Toronto’s BMO Subject on March 27. It additionally marks the Canadian males’s first go to to B.C. Place since March 2019 after they beat French Guiana 4-1 in CONCACAF Nations League qualifying.

The Canadians topped the ultimate spherical of CONCACAF qualifying with an 8-2-4 file. Their final sport was a 1-0 loss in Panama on March 30.

Canada has a 1-2-0 all-time file in opposition to Iran, profitable the newest encounter 1-0 in April 2001 in Cairo. Iran posted 1-0 wins in 1997 and 1999 video games in Toronto and Edmonton, respectively.

The Iran fixture is one of many few World Cup warm-ups for John Herdman’s staff upfront of Qatar. Herdman has stated he’ll look to take the staff to Europe within the fall to play a number of extra matches to put together for Qatar.

Canada opens World Cup play Nov. 23 in opposition to No. 2 Belgium earlier than dealing with No. 16 Croatia on Nov. 27 and No. 24 Morocco on Dec. 1.