PMGKAY No Extend After 30 Novermber Former IAS Surya Pratap Sing Punya Prasun Bajpai Taunted Government

The central government has come under attack from the people on the matter of withdrawing the free food scheme. Journalist Punya Prasun Bajpayee, including former IAS, has targeted the government.

The central government has decided not to pursue the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. This scheme was started during the corona epidemic, so that no poor sleeps hungry stomach. However, now it will be abolished after 30 November. The central government has come under the target of the people regarding this decision. While the former IAS took a jibe at the government over the decision, well-known journalist Punya Prasun Bajpayee also questioned the poor, taking PM Modi’s name.

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe at the central government’s decision not to pursue the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and said, “From November 30, the free ration scheme should stop, not poverty, but only eliminate the poor. Take this hand and give that hand. If the price of petrol is reduced, then the free ration will be returned. Government or business?

At the same time, famous journalist Punya Prasoon Bajpai tweeted on the matter and wrote, “Free ration closed from December. Where do hundred crore poor fit in Modi ji’s economy. Congress leader Srinivas Biwi, while tweeting, targeted the government and wrote, “80 crore poor will no longer get free ration. Why did everyone become rich or the government became ‘poor’?”

Apart from politicians and journalists, social media users are also giving a lot of reaction to the decision not to pursue the Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. A user named Vivek Rajak took a jibe at the government and said, “And for UP, they are saying that free ration will be distributed till Holi.” A user named Vishwanath Yadav wrote, “Don’t know how to give, you have to take it. snatched a lot from the country.”

Targeting the government, a user named Mohammad Rashid wrote, “The government is run by businessmen.” A user named Shoaib wrote, “Petrol reduced by five rupees a liter, the scheme of five kg grains stopped from 30 November. The account has been equal. A user named Bhavesh wrote, “This is not the government.”

Let us inform that while the Central Government has decided to discontinue the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana from November 30, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has extended it for another six months. He had also appealed to the government to extend the scheme for another six months.