PMPL Season 1 Arabia week 2 day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the second week of PUBG Cellular Professional League (PMPL): Arabia’s Season 1 2021 League Stage got here to an finish as we speak. After an thrilling day of play, Destiny Esports lead the overall leaderboards with 59 factors and 27 kills. In second place is Gunz Esports with 50 factors and 21 kills. The third place was secured by Yalla Esports with 50 factors and 22 kills.

The highest 16 groups out of the competing 20 groups from the Weekday play will qualify for the second tremendous weekend. Factors from the Tremendous Weekend might be thought-about for the overall standings of the League Stage.

PMPL Season 1 Arabia week 2 day 1: Highlights & Particulars

The day kicked off with the primary match performed on Miramar. Destiny Sports activities secured a hen dinner with 15 kills. Following them, Yalla Esports got here in second managing to bag a complete of eight frags. RTG Esports completed third including three kills to their tally.

Within the second and third matches on Sanhok and Miramar, Nasr Esports and RealTiger 9 dominated, with each groups bagging 9 kills of their respective matches. The third match additionally noticed fan-favorite staff Galaxy Racer end second. The staff performed extraordinarily properly within the match and narrowly missed out on the hen dinner.

The fourth match of the day, performed once more on Sanhok, was claimed by Sudor Esports with 10 kills. Following them in second place had been Fanatic Zombies who could not safe a kill. The third place within the match went to RTG Esports with the staff bagging 5 kills.

The fifth and ultimate match of the day performed on Erangel noticed Gunz Esport take the hen dinner. The staff secured 10 kills. Following them had been Scytes Esports who held on to the second place however had been unable to safe any frag. The third place on this match went to Destiny Esports who ended by including six kills to their tally.

With 1 day to go within the second Weekdays, groups might be attempting their stage greatest to qualify for the second tremendous weekend. The approaching days promise to offer enthralling gameplay to viewers.

