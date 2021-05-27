PMPL Season 1 Arabia week 2 day 2 overall standings



Day Two of the second week of the PUBG Cell Professional League (PMPL): Arabia 2021 Season 1 League Stage got here to an finish immediately.

After an thrilling day of motion which noticed 20 competing groups battle it out for 16 spots within the second super-weekend, Yalla Esports emerged because the desk toppers with 103 factors and 45 kills. Following them in second place was Gunz Esport with 100 factors and 38 kills. The third place went to Zombies Esports with 98 factors and 43 kills.

The High 16 groups additionally certified for the PMPL Tremendous weekend 2. They have been:

1.) Yalla Esports

2.) Gunz Esports

3.) Zombies Esports

4.) Actual Tiger9

5.) Alpha Legends

6.) Destiny Esports

7.) Rico Infinity workforce

8.) Scytes Esports

9.) Hotline Esports

10.) NASR Esports

11.) Sudor Esports

12.) RTG Esports

13.) The Snipers

14.) Galaxy Racer

15.) iKurd Esports

16.) Fanatic Zombies

Sadly, Falcons Esports, who’re at present on the high of the overall standings, could not qualify for the second tremendous weekend. Together with them, RAAD Esports, Flare Royal Crew, and Arab GSG, have been additionally unable to make it.

PMPL Season 1 Arabia weekdays 2 overall standings

The day began off with the primary match being performed on Sanhok. The hen dinner on this match was secured by Gunz Esports, who bagged a complete of 9 kills. Following them in second place have been Fanatic Zombies with three kills to their title. Third place on this match went to The Snipers, who secured three kills as effectively.

The second and third matches of the day, performed on maps Miramar and Sanhok respectively, have been each secured by Yalla Esports. The workforce confirmed their superior skills and bagged 10 kills in each matches. This just about sealed their spot within the second tremendous weekend.

The fourth match of the day was performed on Miramar. This sport was the final hope for Galaxy Racers, as they hoped to make it into the second tremendous weekend. Because it stood, they have been in fifteenth place, and the specter of elimination loomed giant. The workforce, nevertheless, stepped as much as the event and secured the second spot within the match with two kills. The match was received by Alpha Legends who picked up 10 kills.

The fifth and ultimate match of the day was performed on Sanhok. This time, the hen dinner was claimed by Gunz Esports with 11 kills. Alpha Legends took second place on this match with 4 kills, adopted by Zombies Esports at third place with eight kills.

