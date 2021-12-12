PM’s Twitter account hacked for the second time: Hacking can be done in 10 ways, you can keep the profile safe in this way

In the era of modern technology, it has become common to hack social media accounts. It has become so easy that now even the Twitter account of the Prime Minister of the country is not safe. The PM’s Twitter account was hacked for a while late on Saturday night and a message was also sent to legalize bitcoin. However, it was saved after some time. Let us tell you that earlier in September 2020 also the Twitter accounts of PM Modi, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Elon Musk were hacked in July.

Information is being given here about some things, which will make you aware that after all, how hackers hack your Twitter account and what should be done to avoid them.

how hackers hack account

Hackers often use two methods to hack people’s accounts. Firstly, if there is any kind of loophole in the application of social media, then by taking advantage of these technical floss hackers hack the account. Although social media companies have good teams, hackers still find loopholes.

Apart from this, the second option is fishing trap. Hackers share phishing links with you by calling or messaging and if you login by clicking on it, then hackers can steal the account ID and password and login and take OTP from you.

How to know if your account is hacked or not

Whether your social media accounts like Facebook and Twitter have been hacked or not can be known by some means. If you have trouble logging in, see a post that hasn’t been done by you. Apart from this, someone has been messaged without your knowledge and messages come on your account again and again for new games and apps. If these things are happening then your account may be hacked.

In these ways you can avoid hacking