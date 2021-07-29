Pnb Alert The Customers Beware Of Fake Profiles On Social Media Check

Punjab National Bank has made this announcement on its Twitter handle talking about various types of alerts. Beware of fake profiles on social media.

New Delhi. Punjab National Bank (PNB-Punjab National Bank) has issued an alert to protect its customers from banking frauds. Bank customers across the country are being warned against banking fraud. After SBI, now Punjab National Bank has issued an alert to its crores of customers regarding banking fraud.

Beware of Fake Profiles

Punjab National Bank has made this announcement on its Twitter handle talking about various types of alerts. With this, by issuing a tweet, customers have been asked to be careful. The bank has cautioned its customers to beware of fake profiles on social media. Do not download any external software at all.

cheated customers by making fake calls

Earlier, the bank had issued an alert asking customers to be alert against fake calls. In fact, many such frauds have come to the fore, when some people posing as bank employees have cheated customers by making fake calls. Over the phone, they get information from them by showing them fear about their bank account and make money disappear from their account. In such a situation, the customers of the bank should not fall in any kind of hoax. PNB has issued an alert regarding this.

how to avoid bank fraud

Do not share OTP, PIN, CVV, UPI PIN with anyone.

Do not keep any banking information on the phone.

Do not share your ATM card or debit card information with anyone.

4 The bank does not ask for any information of any kind.

Be careful about online payment.

6 Testing and testing Install any software.

7 Ignore unknown links.

8 Stay away from spyware.